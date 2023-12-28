Harrington Investments INC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.39. The company had a trading volume of 338,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,945. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day moving average of $242.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

