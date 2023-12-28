Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 215,619 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,481,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,619 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $59,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 199,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nextracker by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 677,921 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 51.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after acquiring an additional 522,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 116.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.74. 337,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,429. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

