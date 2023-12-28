First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Solar makes up about 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Solar by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,981 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,248 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in First Solar by 58.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Trading Down 0.2 %

FSLR stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $172.06. 460,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $1,826,481. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.19.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

