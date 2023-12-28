Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 268.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.43. 128,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,679. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $153.10 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average is $202.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

