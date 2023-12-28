Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,000 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.30% of Watsco worth $43,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 27.7% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.66 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.37.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

