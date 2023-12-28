Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $56,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSCO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.67. 231,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,281. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.34.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

