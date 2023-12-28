Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HLT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $181.47. 142,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,135. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $182.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.85.

View Our Latest Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

