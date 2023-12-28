iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,136,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,607,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.