Oak Thistle LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $222.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.05 and a 200 day moving average of $214.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

