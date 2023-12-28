Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,019. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.