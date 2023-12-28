SOMESING Achieves Market Cap of $61.91 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $61.91 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,987,349,398 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

