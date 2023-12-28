iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day moving average is $160.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.