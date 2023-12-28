Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %
UL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,170. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unilever
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.