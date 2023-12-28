Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,170. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

