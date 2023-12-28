GDS Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.81. 172,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

