GDS Wealth Management Has $3.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

IUSG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

