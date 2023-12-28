GDS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Allstate by 46.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.11. 256,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,058. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.