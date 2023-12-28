The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.8% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.03. 417,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,255. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

