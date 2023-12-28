GDS Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned 11.61% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

DEED stock remained flat at $21.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

