First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the period. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 4.75% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,126.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:LGOV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,112. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

