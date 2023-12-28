Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

