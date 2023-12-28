Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires 71 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.30. 594,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,621. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

