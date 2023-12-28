Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.54. 83,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $241.65 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

