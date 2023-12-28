Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after buying an additional 1,779,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

