Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,666 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $50,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $161.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

