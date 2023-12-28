Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,191 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Simon Property Group worth $70,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $143.70 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

