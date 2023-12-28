Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.64. 1,057,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

