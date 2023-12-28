Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,165 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 343,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,323. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.