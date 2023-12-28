CenterStar Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FXI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,410,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

