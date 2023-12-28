Verity & Verity LLC Invests $4.68 Million in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

MOO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. 28,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,431. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $93.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

