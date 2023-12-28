Verity & Verity LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,430. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

