136,833 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 212,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 103,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 96,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 47.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.73. 537,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

