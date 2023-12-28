Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

GPC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $138.37. The company had a trading volume of 167,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,963. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

