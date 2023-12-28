Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,910,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

