LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

LYB stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.97. The stock had a trading volume of 171,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,862. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.