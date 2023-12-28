Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 416,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

