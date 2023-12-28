Verity & Verity LLC Sells 14,064 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $383.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.