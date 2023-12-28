Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Director Charles Edward Miles Buys 8,000 Shares

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) Director Charles Edward Miles bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,120.00.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$153.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.26 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ayr Wellness from a “speculative” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Ayr Wellness

