Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,281,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,001,347 shares.The stock last traded at $28.17 and had previously closed at $28.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $373.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.85 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.
