Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.48. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 851,020 shares traded.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CLSA assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

