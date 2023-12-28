LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.37. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 11,537 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNZA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Stories

