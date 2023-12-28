PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $25.01

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $25.65. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 889,613 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $74,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $59,504,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $19,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $15,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

