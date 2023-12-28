Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.76. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 333,472 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $953.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
