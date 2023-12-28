Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.76. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 333,472 shares changing hands.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $953.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

