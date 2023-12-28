LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.84. LG Display shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 17,550 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPL

LG Display Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. Equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.