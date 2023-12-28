Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $2.97. Canaan shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 6,905,182 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Stock Down 9.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Canaan had a negative net margin of 154.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,322 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $2,913,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 954,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,668,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 803,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 730,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

