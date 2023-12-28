CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.66. CleanSpark shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 6,060,999 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Trading Down 6.2 %

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.