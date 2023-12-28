Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $34.24

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $34.95. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 548,354 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

