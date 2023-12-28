Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $10.48

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.70. Weibo shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 266,605 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.52.

Weibo Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

