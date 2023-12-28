KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $25.93

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $26.50. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 4,558,744 shares trading hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,943 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,136,000 after purchasing an additional 444,023 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.