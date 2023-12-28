NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $18.05. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 713,161 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

