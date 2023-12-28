Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.19 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.19 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02231974 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,883,567.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

